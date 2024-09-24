New Welshpool concrete supplier starts on the right foundations

Monty Mix Concrete has been established by multi award-winning entrepreneur Richard Glover-Davies with the help of his team to support Montgomeryshire Homes.

They team have bought two volumetric concrete lorries to start making concrete on their own sites at Montgomeryshire Homes.

Richard said: "Montgomeryshire Homes was buying considerable volumes of concrete and were tired of ever increasing concrete prices and high part load charges with no real competition in the area.

"We saw a volumetric lorry in action and were very impressed with the concrete they produced and after six months of mixing concrete only for our sister company we are now selling concrete to others."

Based in Welshpool, the company covers a 25-mile radius of mid Wales and Shropshire and also supplies concrete lego blocks.

Richard said "Our aim is to give a very high level of customer service. We use and batch to high quality standards for all our concrete using only the best graded aggregates and cement and no recycled sand or aggregates.

"We keep the stone and sand separate on our lorries to ensure the mix design you order is what is delivered and we calibrate and test our concrete on a regular basis."