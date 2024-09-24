James returns to the Midlands to join Lanyon Bowdler

James Dodson says Lanyon Bowdler’s strong reputation in commercial property law was one of the main reasons for joining the firm and he sees the move as a big step in developing his career.

James read law at the University of East Anglia and obtained an LLM in Legal Practice from BBP University Law School, Birmingham. Following completion of his training contract with a firm in the North West, James has relocated to the Midlands with his wife and young family.

During his training contract, James predominantly undertook residential and commercial property work, before focusing his practice on all aspects of commercial property upon qualification. Prior to his training contract, James acted on commercial property matters at an international law firm in Birmingham, and at a well-known fashion brand in the South West.

James said: “It is a great privilege to join Lanyon Bowdler, the firm is ranked in both The Legal 500 and Chambers UK, and has a strong reputation for its commercial property practice.

“It is a Top 200 UK Law Firm and represents a wide range of clients from individuals, SMEs and businesses, both national and international in scope.

“Lanyon Bowdler has created a strong collegiate environment for its team and has the expertise and experience to provide clients from all walks of life with the very best legal service. I look forward to developing my career within the firm.”

Praveen Chaudhari, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s commercial and agricultural property department, said: “Demand continues to grow for our legal expertise in the area of agriculture and commercial property and we are delighted to welcome James to the team – he is already proving to be a valuable asset.

“He has an impressive CV and a strong sense of customer service and care for clients that are an essential part of who we are as a law firm.”