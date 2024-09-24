Husband and wife 'trailblazers' celebrate national success for Oswestry business

GreenThumb franchise owners Jason and Vicki Bell tasted success at The Great British Franchisee Awards (GBFA).

Applicants to The Great British Franchisee Awards (GBFA) are judged on their performance, including business experience, growth, staff retention, customer satisfaction, community involvement and inspired leadership to determine the worthy winners from across the UK.

GreenThumb Oswestry & Bridgnorth has been servicing lawns since 2008 and now treats over 1,900 lawns, from small domestic homes to large country estates.

“We are hugely proud of our GreenThumb business that we have grown in scale and reputation to be the leading lawn care business across Oswestry and Bridgnorth, so we are delighted to be recognised with this great accolade,” said Jason.

“We have an incredible team of lawn operatives who are reliable and hardworking and they have allowed us to expand the business and deliver the quality services that our customers expect of us. A huge thank you to everyone as we all work really hard to inspire and deliver great service.

"We are continuously looking to expand our franchise territories, with the hope to purchase more within the next six months. There’s no stopping us now!”

GBFA judges said the pair had demonstrated that they were operating a well-run, strong business in the GreenThumb network.

They said the couple were a great husband and wife partnership and together they effectively use each other’s skills to run and manage the franchise.

The judges were impressed with the couple’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and their community involvement in events, sponsorship and charitable activities to reflect their dedication to giving back.

“Everyone at GreenThumb is thrilled to celebrate Jason and Vicki’s Great British Franchisee Award, which is testament to their exceptional achievements within the franchise network," said Sue Moore, GreenThumb’s franchise development director.

"Since they joined the franchise over 15 years ago, they have been trailblazers in building not only their own local business, but the GreenThumb brand in the UK. Jason and Vicki’s story of growth, community involvement and continuous improvement makes them a deserving winner and an excellent example within the franchise community. The duo are already focussed on taking their business to the next level and we’re delighted to support their ambitions and dreams.”