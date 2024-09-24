DukesHill reveals exclusive partnership with Daylesford Organic

The Shropshire company's Sliced Honey and Mustard Ham and Sliced Herb Roasted Ham are now available exclusively at Daylesford Organic, along with their popular Sliced Wiltshire Ham.

Renowned for its traditionally cured hams and commitment to quality and the highest animal welfare, DukesHill only sources British pork from outdoor-bred farms.

DukesHill produces the finest, traditionally cured hams, which are loved by customers for their meticulous curing process that involves immersing each ham in their special recipe brine for a week before air drying them.

Mark Gallagher, CEO of DukesHill, said: We’re truly delighted to partner with Daylesford, a great British brand that shares our core values around provenance, animal welfare and quality. We are very proud to launch our premium British sliced ham range to the shelves of Daylesford Organic.

"Our hams are cured and butchered by hand using time-honoured traditional techniques that deliver the very best taste, texture and flavour. We’re thrilled that Daylesford customers can now discover our expertly produced selection of sliced hams which are perfect for sandwiches, snacking and charcuterie boards.”