Aico partners with housing provider on groundbreaking project

The link-up is focuses on enhancing the health, safety, and energy efficiency of properties across the South West of England through the implementation of Aico’s innovative HomeLINK environmental monitoring system.

The Guinness Partnership is committed to improve the living conditions and well-being of their residents by embracing advanced technology to monitor key environmental factors, such as temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels.

By working with Aico, they will introduce smart sensors and data analytics to ensure proactive property maintenance and healthier environments for all residents.

Resident Education and Engagement

As part of the initiative, both Aico and The Guinness Partnership will engage with residents through educational sessions and workshops, ensuring they understand the system and its benefits, improving living conditions.

This collaborative approach is being seen as key to achieving the partnership’s goals of improving efficiency, preventing health risks, and maintaining property safety.

Steve Bulley, Aico’s Regional Specification Manager for the Southwest, said: "It has been a privilege to collaborate with The Guinness Partnership on this groundbreaking project.

"Their senior leadership team, including Tim Lewry, Richard Seager, Lee Annunziata, and Rob Privett, have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of their residents through innovative technology. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for the social housing sector."