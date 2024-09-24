https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x955mz4

The team from Ableworld, the mobility superstore in Shrewsbury, took part in a charity cycling event to raise money for TeamGB’s Paralympic squad.

Staff took to their exercise bike to ride 726km, the equivalent on riding from the store to Paris, where the Paralympics were held.

Ableworld, based at Heathgates Bank, Ditherington, raised £70 for the to support the Paralympic squad as a result of their efforts.

The mobility and stairlift store sells products such as Mobility Scooters and Riser Recliner chairs, and smaller aids including Continence Care and Orthopaedic supports. ParalympicsGB finished second in the medal table at Paris 2024, behind China, ending with a total of 124 medals (49 gold, 44 silver and 31 bronze).