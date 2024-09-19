New Primark click and collect service in Shropshire stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Both the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury and The Telford Centre are on the list that will be available to shoppers in the run-up to Christmas.

The range available on the Primark click and collect service has been expanded to include menswear and homewear alongside women's and kidswear.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: "It's been 50 years since we first opened our doors in Derby to bring affordable fashion to the British high street and expanding click and collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark.

Primark at The Telford Centre. Picture: Google

"We know our customers love its convenience and the opportunity to access our wider ranges typically only found in larger stores.

"We're thrilled to reveal the new stores to offer the service and extend access to our ranges even further before the busy Christmas shopping period begins."

Nearby Wolverhampton will also offer the service, as well as Stafford. However, Primark has said that it will be rolled out to all of its stores by the end of 2025. You can see the full list here.