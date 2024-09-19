Julia Bradbury to star at caravan and motorhome show in Shrewsbury

Bradbury, former Camping and Caravan Club president, will be teaming up with Bean to give cooking demonstrations on Saturday, October 5.

They will be using equipment which can be purchased in Salop Leisure’s accessories shop from suppliers such as Cadac.

Visitors to the free show, which is being hosted by award-winning caravan and motorhome dealership, Salop Leisure at Emstrey from September 28 to October 6, will be able to meet both stars.

Bradbury will also be signing copies of her book, 'Walk yourself happy'.

Bean, who formerly ran Brompton Cookery School, near Shrewsbury, has also launched his own book this year, ‘The Good Chicken Cookbook’. He’s a regular chef on ITV’s ‘This Morning’.

New 2025 touring caravans, motorhomes, holiday homes and luxury lodges will be promoted at the show where visitors will also be able to take advantage of great savings on remaining 2024 models.

Mike Harris, Salop Leisure’s joint managing director, said: “This annual show is a fantastic opportunity to see new 2025 caravan and motorhome models for the first time right here in Shropshire and there will be some great deals on offer on 2024 models.

“It’s a great family day out and chance to check out all the smart ideas, innovations and fresh designs on display."

The UK’s largest free caravan and motorhome show will feature models from Swift, ABI, Atlas, Carnaby, Willerby and Coachman. More than 200 new and pre-owned models will be showcased and there will be a 10 per cent discount on all awnings and accessories purchased at the event.

New holiday home models to look out for include the ABI Coworth Deluxe, Atlas Avanti, Carnaby Lakehouse Lodge, Swift Morlaix and Willerby Malton Elite.

To create extra interest for visitors, historic Swift caravans dating to the 1950s will be displayed between 2025 models to demonstrate the evolution of designs, equipment, furnishings and comfort over the years.

A packed programme of family activities includes a children’s bouncy castle and fairground organ on both weekends and a fun dog competition organised by Sophie Cox will be held on Sunday, October 6 with people encouraged to enter their pets.

Outdoor Revolution will be showcasing awnings on Sunday, September 29 and experts will be available from Willerby on September 30, Swift on October 1, Carnaby on October 2, Atlas and Yuasa Batteries on October 4 and Isabella awnings on October 5.

Salop Leisure’s holiday park finder service will help customers to identify their ideal location, with more than 250 parks to choose from in Mid Wales and the Heart of England.

Park representatives will be on hand in the Holiday Home Village throughout the show. They include Derwen Mill, Guilsfield; Foggy Bottom, Churchstoke; Gellidywyll, Llandinam; Maes yr Afon, Berriew; Hidden Valley, Guilsfield; Trederwen, Llansantffraid; Glendower, Llangynog; Ranch / Fernwood, Ellesmere; Sunnyside Farm, Shrewsbury; Salop Caravan Sites, Wigmore Lakes, Wattlesborough; Bala Caravan Park and Pen y Garth, Bala, River Meadow, Llangadfan, Meadow Springs, Trefeglwys, Palé Wood, Bala and Henstent, Llangynog, Dolgead Hall, Llanfair Caereinion, Clywedog and Red Kite Lodge Park, Llanidloes and Morris Leisure.

Experts will also be available to guide first time buyers through the complete process of owning a touring caravan, motorhome, or caravan holiday home or lodge.

Visitors who register for tickets at www.salopleisure.co.uk will qualify for a free ice cream served from Shropshire Ice Cream Caravan.