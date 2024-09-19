Grant scheme to invest £30,000 in Shrewsbury town centre businesses

The Future Shrewsbury Grants scheme is part of the Work in Shrewsbury (WISH) campaign and successful applicants will be awarded between £1,000 and £5,000 out of an overall funding pot of £30,000.

The scheme is open to Shrewsbury town centre businesses and activities - but people will need to act quickly, as the deadline for applications is October 20.

WISH, which is being run by Shrewsbury BID, includes a raft of activities, case studies and masterclass learning sessions designed to promote investment in Shrewsbury.

The project is part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and aims to raise awareness of the superb living and working environment that Shropshire’s county town offers, for business owners and employees alike.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer support for people to grow and evolve their businesses through our Future Shrewsbury Grants scheme.

“We have £30,000 available for the programme, funded by Shropshire Council’s UKSPF allocation, and are urging those eligible to get their applications in as soon as possible.

“All applicants will be scored against a set criteria and successful applications selected by the Future Shrewsbury panel and will need to spend the money by March next year.”

Grants are to cover revenue only costs, not capital, and anyone applying for funding for an event or activity should be aware that consideration will only be given to events in their first or second year of running.

Seb added: “We are really excited to see a wide range of applications. Examples of eligible activities could include improving shopfronts, paying for rental of additional space, training and onboarding of new members of staff, covering the costs associated with work placements, innovating to reach new markets, and the development of activities and events in the town centre.”

For more information and to apply, visit www.workinshrewsbury.co.uk