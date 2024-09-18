New food hygiene ratings issued to Shropshire businesses - and it's good news for all of them
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight eating establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for all of them.
Environmental health inspectors have again been busy assessing conditions at restaurants, pubs, shops and takeaways.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they were judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
The following five restaurants, cafes or canteens have each been handed a 'five':
Simply Sweet at 23 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury
The Cottage Cafe at 2 Attorneys Walk, Bull Ring, Ludlow
Costa at Applegreen Service Station at Applegreen Service Station, Crossways, Church Stretton
Mayfair Health Wellbeing Centre Menu at Church Stretton Medical Practice, Church Stretton Medical Centre, Easthope Road, Church Stretton
Rosello Restaurant at 16a High Street, Albrighton
And two 'five' ratings have been handed to the following pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Lowfield Inn at Marton, Welshpool
The Corbet Arms at Uffington, Shrewsbury
Plus one 'five' rating for a takeaway:
Greggs Church Stretton (Applegreen) at Crossways, Church Stretton