New food hygiene ratings issued to Shropshire businesses - and it's good news for all of them

Environmental health inspectors have again been busy assessing conditions at restaurants, pubs, shops and takeaways.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they were judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

The following five restaurants, cafes or canteens have each been handed a 'five':

Simply Sweet at 23 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury

The Cottage Cafe at 2 Attorneys Walk, Bull Ring, Ludlow

Costa at Applegreen Service Station at Applegreen Service Station, Crossways, Church Stretton

Mayfair Health Wellbeing Centre Menu at Church Stretton Medical Practice, Church Stretton Medical Centre, Easthope Road, Church Stretton

Rosello Restaurant at 16a High Street, Albrighton

And two 'five' ratings have been handed to the following pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Lowfield Inn at Marton, Welshpool

The Corbet Arms at Uffington, Shrewsbury

Plus one 'five' rating for a takeaway: