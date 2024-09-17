Wolves legend set to be guest at official opening of Halls' Telford office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Steve Bull set club records by scoring 306 goals, including 18 hat-tricks during his Wolves career and also played 13 times for England.

He will be heading to 32 Market Street, Wellington on Wednesday, September 25 from 5.30pm-6.30pm to open the new Halls branch and is donating an item to raffle for charity. The new office will be open from 4.30pm for visitors.

The new office, which covers Telford and Wrekin area, opened for business this week with an attractive offer for new customers. The first 100 customers will receive a 15% fees discount and a free premium marketing package.

Steve Bull

Branch manager Matt Gilbert is joined by lettings manager Lauren McConkey, sales negotiator Charli Wisdom and sales assistant Isabelle Honicke.

The official opening is a dream come true for Matt, a lifelong Wolves fan who will get to meet Bull, one of his football heroes. All proceeds from the event will go to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, the charity chosen by Halls.

Matt, who has five years’ experience working as an estate agent in the Telford area, added: “We are really looking forward to the official launch party. I have a great team with me and clients can expect unrivalled personal service and integrity from us.”

The Telford branch links up with Halls’ network of nine other offices, including Shrewsbury to the west, Whitchurch to the north and Kidderminster to the south.