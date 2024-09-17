Shropshire manufacturer's product named in memory of late director who was 'at heart of family business'

Telford-based global hygiene and decontamination specialist Serchem underwent the rebrand at the start of the year after welcoming a new investment team to drive the next stage of its international growth following a record-breaking year for the company.

Paul Arnold

The first product released by the company following the rebrand is PDA 51, which stands for Paul David Arnold who died at the age of 51 in 2017. Paul was the Sales Director at Serchem – a company founded by his father Clive in 1981.

PDA 51 was also the first product developed by the company after Paul’s death, something he was particularly keen on and wanted to see introduced onto the market.

Serchem, recognised as a global leader in the development and manufacturing of hygiene and decontamination products, working with both NHS and private health providers around the world, has also launched a Professional Hygiene range earlier this year.

Paul’s wife Alison, Serchem’s Commercial director, said: “We’re very proud to be a family-run company and include all our staff within that extended family. It’s something that’s very important to us and was really important to Paul.

Alison Arnold with the new rebranded products, PDA 51, in memory of her late husband Paul.

“It’s fitting that the first product we’ve packed in our new branding is PDA 51, particularly when you consider just how much it meant to Paul.

“PDA 51 is an alkaline hospital instrument detergent concentrate designed for use in washer disinfectors, ultrasonic machines, sonic irrigators and manual cleaning. It’s an important addition to our product range and is suitable for all makes of automated washers.

“Our rebrand in January was a major landmark for the company while at the same time being a particularly poignant reminder of Paul, and staff were touched to hear that our branding agency had designed our new logo complete with a hidden ‘P’ incorporated within it.

“Paul was the heart of the family at Serchem and those family values, which were so important to him. They continue within everyone who works here. His drive, enthusiasm, motivation and desire for challenging the market forces to give customers better options and greater value for money were at the very core of who he was and where we stand today as a company."

Paul Arnold

“He had a passion for development, excellent customer service and an ethos of building relationships that placed our customers front and centre as valued partners of Serchem. He was also part of the IDSc committee and lobbied for change and improvements within our industry.

“Paul loved motocross and taekwondo and was a force to be reckoned with - we always knew when he was around, a real whirlwind. He always wanted things done yesterday but, having said that, he was a really happy, upbeat person, making everyone laugh and he’s still sorely missed by all those who knew him.”