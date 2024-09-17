RAF Museum announces Virgin Atlantic partnership

The collaboration sees Virgin Atlantic named as the Museum’s official airline partner.

Virgin Atlantic will fly museum representatives between the UK and USA, enabling the team to attend events hosted by the RAF Museum American Foundation which support fundraising opportunities in the United States.

Edward Sharman, Head of Development at RAF Museum, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Virgin Atlantic as our first Official Airline Partner.

"They join us in our mission to inspire everyone with the RAF story, the people who shape it and its place in our lives. Their strong connections between the UK and the USA will significantly enhance our engagement with supporters in the United States.

"As a registered charity, this additional support for the Museum will help ensure the continued care of our exhibitions and collections. With a shared passion and dedication to aviation, I am very excited about the benefits this partnership will bring as the Museum continues to grow and honour the legacy of the RAF."

Virgin Atlantic, who celebrated their 40th anniversary in June, finalised the agreement during a recent visit to the RAF Museum’s London site.

The Virgin Atlantic Corporate Team received an extensive tour from the Museums volunteers and made use of the Museums meeting facilities. As part of the new partnership, Virgin Atlantic employees will gain access to exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences, public events, venue hire discounts, and corporate volunteering opportunities at the RAF Museum sites in London and the Midlands.

Thomas Maynard, Director of Global Corporate Sales at Virgin Atlantic, said: "The USA is Virgin Atlantic’s heartland, so we’re delighted to support the RAF Museum as its Official Airline Partner, flying guests across the Atlantic in style. Our mission is to inspire everyone to take on the world and our partnership will further enable the RAF Museum to educate guests about the RAF’s incredible history and its role in the fascinating world of aviation."