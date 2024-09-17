Cedo expands presence in Vietnam as part of 'pivotal milestone in strategic journey'

The move is set to boost Cedo's overall recycling capacity and enable new opportunities for the business.

Cedo is one of Europe’s largest suppliers of private label household consumable products – from refuse sacks and food storage to clingfilm – manufacturing millions of bin bags a year with 100 per cent recycled contents.

CEO, Thierry Navarre, said: “This acquisition represents a pivotal milestone in our strategic journey towards becoming one of the largest integrated circularity platforms for flexible plastic films.”

Coupled with additional developments taking place at the Cedo recycling site in Geleen, Netherlands, the integration of Vinatic will increase Cedo’s overall recycling capacity to 100kt output.

Navarre added: “Vinatic’s expertise and infrastructure in plastic recycling are an invaluable asset that will significantly enhance our ability to give plastic waste a second life. This acquisition not only solidifies our position as an industry leader, but also strengthens our commitment to sustainability globally. It will support as well the local authorities goals to improve the infrastructure for collection and processing of flexible plastic waste in Vietnam.”