Owners of historic pub given permission to extend so it can reopen

The 17th century, Grade II listed White Hart in Shifnal has been closed and unoccupied since the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March this year, the historic pub was bought by Kingswinford-based brewers Black Country Ales.

It was the 52nd acquisition for the company, which also acquired and refurbished The Anvil on Aston Road in the town several years ago.

At the time, the company said they were looking forward to "carrying out a sympathetic refurbishment" and ensuring they "retain as much character of this old property as possible".

In April, the brewers applied for permission to alter and extend the pub, arguing that an extension was "fundamental to the survival of the property" and for the brewers to operate a viable business.

The application stated: "The current drinking area and facilities in the existing public house will not create enough revenue to allow the public house to survive financially."

As well as an extension of the main building, it was hoped that the existing outbuilding - which is currently used for storage of fridges and freezers - would be fully insulated and converted into two letting rooms.

According to the plans, the pub - if and when it reopens - will operate as a "real ale public house" offering 12 traditional hand-pulled beers and ciders.

The only food offered would be bar snacks, such as pork pies and sausage rolls, but would offer "no substantial hot food".

Now, planning officers with Shropshire Council have approved the plans, agreeing that the development would help protect the historic building.

In the decision notice, a council officer stated: "The proposed development will bring this existing Public House back into useful occupation, securing the longevity of this important and prominent listed building."

The applicants will have three years to being work on the development. The full plans are available to view on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 24/01633/FUL