New toy shop 'dream come true' for 55-year-old Steve

A new toy store will opening in Ludlow next month, finally fulfilling the dreams of owner, Steve Riley.

Steve, 55 and from Cleehill, has long dreamed of opening up his very own toy shop.

For the last four years he's been selling toys online and in Ludlow market under the name of Ludlow Vintage Toys. After retiring from his job as a store manager in Ludlow's Aldi last year, Steve decided to take a giant leap.

Steve has been selling toys at Ludlow for several years

"It's an exciting time. There's no toy shop in Ludlow, so I thought it was the ideal opportunity to bring something new to the town," Steve said.

"One of the best jobs I ever had was working for Beatties [the model retail company, and I always thought I would love to have my own toy shop one day.

"It's a toy shop with a difference, it's going to be different from the modern toy shops like The Entertainer, it's more of a traditional toy shop.

Tower Street, Ludlow. Photo: Google

"There will be wooden toys, BRIO, Hornby railways. A lot of the things here have a vintage feel to them, the modern equivalent of what people had in the 1970s and 80s."

The store, based at 10 Tower Street, Ludlow, will open for the first time on October 4.