Extension plan for Telford hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Leisure Group has submitted plans for The White House Hotel in Wellington Road, Muxton, with the extension being at the rear of the building.

The car park at the property, recently vacated by its long time family owner, will be re-lined to allow for electric charging points and disabled bays, with block paving aimed at enhancing the visual appeal.

The existing ground floor of the hotel would also also be refurbished.

“The layout of the interior will not change significantly; however, the new rear extension will form more dining covers, and this will open out onto the current beer garden,” said Jon Salisbury, of JSA Design.

“Externally, the car park layout will be altered to provide compliant disabled parking bays. The height of the extension will be kept to a minimum by introducing a flat roof and will be kept below the rooflines of the existing building surrounding it.

“It is felt that the proposals will not be detrimental to the existing character of the building or that of the surrounding areas.

“The rear extension isn’t visible from any of the neighbouring properties due to its location in the rear courtyard. The proposals aim only to improve the business by increasing the internal trade area.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the application (TWC/2024/0676) can do so by October 4.