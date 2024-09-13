Telford College launches new health care worker apprenticeship

The Health Care Support Worker apprenticeship involves four days a week in a hospital setting, with one day a week spent in the college’s clinical skills training centre.

“This is a very exciting partnership – the latest stage of our close working arrangement with the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust,” said Sarah Davies, Telford College’s director of health and science.

“All of our health care support worker apprentices will be based on a clinical ward, working alongside qualified staff and other health care support workers to deliver high-quality care for patients, their families and carers.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to develop knowledge under the supervision of experts, and a perfect platform to launch a career as a fully-qualified health care support worker.”

The level two apprenticeship runs for 12 months, with employment at either the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, or Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Enrolment is now under way, and the closing date for applications is October 3.

Sarah said: “Apprentices will get chance to help patients in all activities of daily living, under the close supervision of trained staff.

“They will also be trained in the use of manual handling equipment, and gain a working knowledge of important health and safety issues and procedures.”

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is the main provider of district general hospital services for nearly half a million people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury provide a wide range of acute hospital services including accident & emergency, outpatients, diagnostics, inpatient medical care and critical care.

For more details, email the apprenticeship team at Telford College – apprentices@telfordcollege.ac.uk or see https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/VAC1000275416