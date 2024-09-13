Oswestry fitness business in running for national honour

Coach House Fitness in Oswestry has been shortlisted in the Newcomer of the Year category at the National Fitness Awards.

The annual event recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the UK.

This next stage involves a visit by judges to each finalist by a member of the awards team who will take a look around the facilities and chat to members and staff before compiling a comprehensive report, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel to decide the lucky winners.

Trophies will then be handed out by British athlete Derek Redmond at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, November 29 at The Athena in Leicester.

National Fitness Awards’ event director Dominic Musgrave said: “The National Fitness Awards are now in their 14th year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each."

Having opened its doors in January 2023, Coach House Fitness has consistently reinvested to improve its service offering over the past 18 months, increasing its range of machinery and equipment and opening a new classes studio by converting the building’s former swimming pool and spa.

Owner Rad Danailov said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built here at Coach House Fitness, and being shortlisted for Newcomer of the Year is a true reflection of our team’s dedication and our members' support. This recognition inspires us to keep growing and providing the best experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”