Wenlock Spring’s new-look cans to make debut at food festival

The Shropshire-based business, which is sponsoring the event, will be showcasing its new-look 330ml still and sparkling cans.

The cans have been revamped in an effort to take advantage of the rapid growth of the UK’s canned beverage market, with an increasing number of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages now appearing in aluminium cans.

Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring, said: "We are thrilled to once again be supporting the Ludlow Food Festival, which showcases some of the best food and drink products this wonderful county of ours has to offer.

“It’s one of our favourite events in our annual events calendar, and we hope visitors can enjoy some nice weather whilst staying refreshed with our award-winning Wenlock Spring water.

“This year, we’re delighted to be showcasing our new-look 330ml cans, which are perfect for outdoor events and festivals. They are light, convenient to store, and can be easily recycled. They also take less time to chill down in a fridge, requiring less energy to do so.

“We’re always thinking of ways to reduce our impact on the environment, which is why we offer our award-winning, natural source water in a can.”

This year’s food festival will be returning to Ludlow Castle from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.