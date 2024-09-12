The New Saints announce official technology partner

The partnership brings together two organisations that excel and are at the top of their respective fields. SNO is a specialist IT-managed service provider, headquartered in Oswestry, serving the SMB sector with world-class solutions to improve or enhance business IT productivity.

As part of the partnership, SNO will be providing a full IT, network, infrastructural, and device management service at TNS’ Park Hall football ground, offices, and hospitality areas.

SNO’s expertise will ensure that fans, players, coaching staff, and catering teams are guaranteed excellent wi-fi service at Park Hall during office hours and on all-important match days, including high-profile European fixtures broadcast worldwide. All IT equipment and associated technology are monitored and supported by SNO’s service desk operations, providing around-the-clock support.

The New Saints, who are Wales’ most successful football club, recently made history by becoming the first team from the nation to qualify for the UEFA Conference League ‘League Phase’, where they’ll take on some of the continent's biggest clubs. In recent years the club has invested over £1,000,000 into developing its Park Hall home, which has seen them play all of their qualifying rounds in this year's European campaign at the stadium.

The New Saints chairman Mike Harris said: “SNO is an industry leader in the field and we’re delighted to announce this partnership with a company, who like TNS, prides itself on being at the top of its game. The partnership brings exceptional benefits to our staff, players, coaches, and supporters, with faultless connectivity achieved at Park Hall.

“With so many high-profile matches being played at Park Hall, including all rounds of our European campaign, it is essential we provide the very best internet connectivity, particularly with every home match now being live streamed around the world.”

Tony Brook, CEO at Specialist Network Operations said: “We are excited to be partnering with The New Saints, as an Oswestry-based business it's a privilege to work with our local team.

"The club has enjoyed incredible success on and off the pitch for a number of years and we’re committed to working with them to ensure Park Hall has the highest quality IT services to support the club both on matchday and their hard-working team behind the scenes. We look forward to working with the club and helping them accomplish their goals.”