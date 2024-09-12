Gus named key account manager ADAMA

Gus, who is FACTS and BASIS qualified and has a first-class honours degree in agribusiness from Harper Adams University, joins ADAMA from Omya where he held the position of Agricultural Sales Manager.

During his time with Omya, Gus was responsible for growing the company’s market share and developing its UK commercial strategy.

Gus has also previously worked for Syngenta as a Regional Area Manager and as a member of the company’s ryegrass trial and potato campaign teams.

In his role as key account manager, Gus will work at a national level to lead ADAMA’s commercial activities as well as helping to co-ordinate ADAMA’s wider technical and marketing support for his customers.

“I’m excited to be joining the ADAMA team and look forward to working with people who share my passion for agriculture,” Gus commented. “Growing up on a family farm means I’ve only ever wanted to work in the farming sector, and I’m pleased to be starting the next chapter in my crop protection career.”

Commenting on Gus’ appointment, ADAMA’s Managing Director, Ben Miles, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Gus to the team. The next few years promise to be an exciting time for everyone at ADAMA as we work towards the launch of a pipeline of new crop protection products.

"I look forward to working closely with Gus and ADAMA’s wider agronomy support team to launch these products and provide key technical advice to customers, distributors, agronomists and growers throughout the UK.”