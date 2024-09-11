Jet2.com wins European Airline of the Year Award

The leisure airline took home the coveted European Airline of the Year award.

Staff from airline were presented with the award at a gala dinner during Airline Economics’ Growth Frontiers Conference in London.

The awards evening is a special occasion celebrating the best companies, individuals and transactions in European aviation finance during the past year.

The Aviation 100 Awards are based on the responses of readers, making the awards truly independent.

Ian Doubtfire, Business Development Director at Jet2.com, who collected the award, said: “We are extremely proud of our track record for repeatedly winning prestigious awards, so it is fantastic to be continuing that record through this latest accolade. This award is based on the views of individuals who possess an exceptional understanding of the aviation industry, making it recognition that we are truly delighted to have won.”