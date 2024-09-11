Hospice to give talk at business's open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Darwins of Shrewsbury, which sells luxury bespoke kitchens, is hosting the showroom event on Thursday.

The event will include a talk from charity partner Severn Hospice and raffle in aid of the charity. There will also be a competition and refreshments to enjoy.

Chris Dwyer, owner of Darwins of Shrewsbury said: "I’m looking forward to meeting local Shropshire business owners at our event and learning as much about their businesses, and I hope to share our passion for interiors with them."

The event will take place from 4.30pm to 7.30pm at the Darwins of Shrewsbury Showroom, located at 31 Battlefield Road, with free parking.