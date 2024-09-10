The end of an era at Barbers for dedicated Mike

Mike Arthan has left his role at Barbers where he served as MD and as a Property Consultant.

Barbers paid tribute to him by saying: "Retirement is more than just closing a chapter, it's the culmination of a legacy built on hard work, vision, and a profound understanding of the evolving property market landscape.

"This moment marks the end of an era and the beginning of a well-deserved retirement, a time to reflect on the countless achievements and contributions made over an illustrious career.

"Over these years, Mike has built a reputation in Shropshire as a trusted name in estate agency. His expertise and integrity have helped countless clients find their dream homes, investors expand their portfolios, and businesses find the perfect locations to thrive. He was a respected member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors for many years, and we were so proud of him winning the Employer Ambassador of the Year with Propertymark.

"Throughout his career, he has witnessed numerous innovations. From the early days of paper listings and face-to-face negotiations to the modern era of online marketplaces and virtual tours, his ability to adapt to technological advancements has kept Barbers at the forefront of the industry. His embrace of change has not only kept Barbers relevant but also set a standard for others to follow.

"Beyond transactions and deals, his leadership and mentorship have been instrumental in shaping the next generation of professionals. His insights, experience, and guidance have nurtured many budding careers, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and the new Directorship now in place at Barbers.

"The principles and values he instilled will continue to influence and inspire the new owners, Chris, Gail, Mark, Richard, Mark and Mike’s son Matthew," a statement added. "Thank you, Mike, from all the team at Barbers. There will always be a strong cup of tea ready for you when you visit us."