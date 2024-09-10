Team at mfg Solicitors make grand gesture to Hands Together Ludlow

Staff at the Corve Street legal firm held a variety of fundraising events over the past 12 months for the charity, which included seasonal raffles, a Halloween ‘bake off’ contest and a 10k run, with the money raised helping to support local people and their wellbeing, including those who are lonely and isolated.

They have raised £1,652 and Lucy Beaumont, an associate at the Ludlow law firm said: “We do so much with the local community and have worked with Hands Together Ludlow for several years now. It’s fantastic to see such a great amount raised for a charity which helps so many people in and around the town.

“There has been a huge dedication to running some fun events over the past year at our offices in Corve Street. We hope our donation will help make a difference and ultimately help Hands Together Ludlow do even more for the local community, on top of the amazing work they’re already doing.”

Susie O’Hagan, Operations Manager from Hands Together Ludlow added: “We’d like to thank everyone at mfg Solicitors for their efforts over the past year. We rely on donations to support the work we do in the community and their kindness will be appreciated by so many people in and around Ludlow.”