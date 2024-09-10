Shrewsbury auctioneers expansion could bring jobs boost

Paul Bebb has completed the letting of Units 1 and 2 at Hussey Road as part of an exciting expansion.

The company also retain two existing Shrewsbury units at nearby Cartmel Drive.

The new spacious end of terrace warehouse unit at Hussey Road extends in total to 13,151 sq ft, including mezzanine storage and offices, with generous forecourt parking and loading facilities.

Sarah Bebb, Accounts Manager for the company, said: "We currently have 4,000 sq ft at the moment, so the move to Hussey Road represents a huge expansion for Paul and the business.

“It’s very exciting. The move means we are going to go from two sale rooms up to six, or even possibly eight.”

The expansion is also expected to create new jobs.

“Due to the expansion of the auctions, house clearances, removals and storage, we are certainly going to need more staff in addition to our current staffing,” she added.

“We may look at the possibility of taking on young apprentices.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property at Hussey Road provides well-appointed accommodation on the popular Battlefield Enterprise Park with good access to the local main road network.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting to Paul Bebb and wish the long-established company continued success in their new premises.”

The warehouse accommodation, which features two roller shutter front access doors and has an internal eaves height of six metres, also includes an office, kitchenette and WC facilities.

Paul Bebb Auctioneer was previously based in Bishop’s Castle before relocating to Shrewsbury.

The company specialises in online auctions, house clearances, on the premises auctions, and removals and storage.