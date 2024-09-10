Football club chairman secures stake in brewery, with plans to expand business

Monty’s Brewery, an award-winning brewer of Welsh beers, ales, and stouts, has announced Mike Harris has acquired a 51 per cent stake in the company.

Based in Montgomery, Powys, Monty’s Brewery have picked up a variety of awards for their outstanding range of products in recent years, including Insider’s prestigious Made in Wales Award within the Food & Drink category, as well a Gold Award in the Wales and West SIBA competition for their famous Monty’s Red IPA.

The Brewery was founded in 2009 by husband and wife Russ and Pam Honeyman.

All products currently produced by Monty’s Brewery, including their various ales, stouts, and gluten-free beers, will continue to be produced and will still be available through existing outlets, with plans for further growth on a national scale currently in the works.

Mike Harris

The acquisition is the first brewing acquisition made by Mr Harris’s investment vehicle – Oswestry-based Ubuntu Holdings Ltd – with others expected on the horizon.

It follows Harris’s recent acquisition of Welshpool’s award-winning distillery, Henstone Distillery, as Ubuntu continue to expand on their operations.

Mr Harris, who is chairman at The New Saints FC, said: “This is a really exciting day for both myself and the team at Ubuntu Holdings Ltd. Monty’s Brewery has an excellent range of products on offer, frequently enjoyed by those across Powys and beyond.

“As one of the region’s most popular breweries, I’m excited to help Monty’s Brewery increase production and distribution on a national scale.”

Mr Honeyman, Commercial Director at Monty’s Brewery, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us here. Mike has always had strong visions for the local area and community, as highlighted through his incredible work with The New Saints FC.

"We are looking forward to sharing our multi-award winning beers with a wider audience and creating new products to add to The Monty’s Range.”