Cleo joins the team at Forge Property Consultants

Cleo Morris, who has been studying for her degree Real Estate at Harper Adams University for the past two years, will be working with the company directors, covering commercial, residential and agricultural property.

Managing Director at Forge Property, Charles Lawson, said: “We have a structured learning plan for our undergraduate placements to follow to assist their professional development and we like to give them as wide ranging experience as possible so they get a real sense of what life as a chartered surveyor will be like after graduation.

"It is always very rewarding to have undergraduates working with us. They learn a lot from us and we always enjoy discovering we still have things to learn from them too!"

Cleo, 21, who lives in Church Stretton, said: “I met some of the Forge team at my university placement fair and I was so pleased that my application was successful. I’m looking forward to being on rotation and learning about lots of different aspects of property.

"At university, so far my favourite modules have been on valuation and law. I’m really looking forward to learning more about the commercial side of property over the next 12 months.”

Forge Property Consultants Ltd is a firm of Chartered Surveyors and Valuers, providing advice to clients on a wide range of property and land matters from its four offices in Shropshire, Staffordshire and North and South Wales.