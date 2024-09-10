Changes at top at TechWM

Bringing more than 40 years of collective industry experience, the board expansion comes as the organisation celebrates significant growth in revenue and ahead of the sixth annual Birmingham Tech Week.

Jason Sahota, a seasoned technology and business leader and Private Equity Advisor, will be taking the role of chairman of the TechWM board. With over 20 years of experience, Jason carries an impressive portfolio of NED and advisory positions that focus on technology start-ups and scale-ups in the West Midlands region.

Jason will replace Kim Leary, who remains on the board having been in the chair position since 2020.

Jason said: “There’s no doubting the opportunity that lies ahead for the region’s tech scene. Every year, we go from strength to strength and that is largely down to the vision and strategic direction set by TechWM.

"Picking up the baton as chair is an incredible honour, and I cannot wait to get started in pushing towards our collective vision of being a recognised global tech superpower by 2030.”

Kim is a founding member of the TechWM board, having joined after the first Birmingham Tech Week. She will remain on the board and said: “I stepped into the Chair role at a time when Birmingham Tech Week was in its infancy because I truly believed in its purpose. That was nearly five years ago, and naturally, the time has come for me to step down as chair. However, I will remain a board member because that belief still burns strong, and I know there is more to do.

"TechWM has achieved so many successes and has become a vital part of the tech ecosystem here in the West Midlands. However, personally speaking, I am most proud of the role I have played in transitioning the board from being very operational to the diverse and strategic force it is now. We have a wonderful team in place, and I am confident that the organisation will continue to thrive and make a significant impact in the years to come.”

TechWM has also welcomed new board members including the new Vice Chair, Elizabeth Zeddie Lawal, an award-winning creative producer and founder of CreaTech organisation, More Than A Moment; Joanna Birch, Chief Innovation Officer, Woodbourne Group; and, Daniel Campion, co-founder and CEO of Infrastructure SaaS platform, Sitenna.

A new Director of Digital Skills and Commercial Impact, Victoria Pargetter-Garner, will also be joining the TechWM team, who will play a crucial role developing the region’s digital talent.