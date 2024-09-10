British Business Bank names new Director for Midlands and North

She brings more than two decades of banking experience in various roles including trade finance, relationship management within business banking, senior branch management in retail banking, and project management.

Her experience also includes five years working with smaller businesses to support their expansion into international markets, understanding the issues they face when scaling up, and accessing finance.

In her new role, Vicky will work closely with Senior Network Managers across the Midlands and the North to gain a deeper understanding of the small business landscape. She will also provide support to entrepreneurs looking to access the finance required to scale up and thrive.

She takes over from Sophie Dale-Black who held the position for three years.

Vicky said: “Smaller businesses are critical to the UK economy, and I’ve seen first hand the impact access to finance can have not just for each business, but also the wider economy. That’s what attracted me to the British Business Bank. It’s a purpose-led organisation that genuinely works to make a difference and support ambitious UK entrepreneurs.

“It’s no secret that market conditions for smaller businesses have been challenging over the last few years, but entrepreneurs should feel confident knowing that there are plenty of finance options and support out there to help them on their growth journey. It's an exciting time to be joining the Bank, and I can’t wait to work with the UK Network team of across the North and Midlands.”