Bridgnorth is venue for free workshop for manufacturers

The event is being hosted by business consultants Good2Great on September 26 at the new Bridgnorth Rugby Club headquarters in Bandon Lane.

“We are excited to partner with Oxford Innovation Advice, bringing our expertise together to deliver a hands-on workshop so Shropshire manufacturers can get bespoke insights and support to tackle their business challenges,” said Johnny Themans of Good2Great.

The workshop is for manufacturers of all sizes across Shropshire, whether small-scale or well-established.

“It’s easy to get bogged down in the nitty gritty of daily operations and production, meaning that people often lose sight of their business' long-term direction," he added. "We will provide insight, tools and support to review and enhance business strategy."

All participants will be sent a business analysis tool called GrowthMapper before the event which will take no more than 20 minutes to complete.

Phil Somers, programme manager at the Shropshire Manufacturing Growth Programme, said: "This can be a game-changer for manufacturers. It provides a 360 degree view of a business and is a powerful tool to align teams, make data-driven decisions and set actionable goals that truly drive growth."

During the workshop, business coaches will help analyse the GrowthMapper report in groups to identify strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improvement.

An action plan will then be created and people will also be able to find out more about grants and funding to support priority growth projects.

Michelle Jehu of Good2Great added: “This workshop is unlike anything we’ve done before – it is entirely led by the people taking part.”

The business must be registered in Shropshire to participate and spaces are limited.

The event will be held from 8:30am until 12:30 pm, with food and drink provided.

For more details, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shropshire-manufacturing-excellence-strategy-growthmapper-tickets-991029685467?aff=oddtdtcreator