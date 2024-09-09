Farmers who have been shortlisted for Defra’s second round of Slurry Infrastructure grant funding must complete a slurry store location and design assessment form before September 30, 2024, and submit these for RPA approval to be eligible to access the funds.

This is the advice from Severn Trent’s senior catchment management scientist Dr Adam Freer, who stresses the value of these grants in protecting water quality and improving farm management.

“As a water company we welcome the government support for farmers, but for those not eligible, there’s a variety of alternative funding options available to support investments in slurry management on dairy, beef and pig farms,” he says.

“With winter fast approaching, I’d urge all farmers to invest in best-practice manure handling and storage techniques to ensure compliance with the Farming Rules for Water and NVZs, help protect the environment and make the best use of homegrown nutrient sources.”

He highlights that if you missed the opportunity to apply for Defra funding to help improve, expand or cover your slurry storage, a third round of the slurry infrastructure grant will be opened later this year.

“In the meantime, there are also Countryside Stewardship options available with support from Catchment Sensitive Farming, as part of the Mid Tier, Higher Tier and Capital Grants schemes,” said Dr Freer.

“This includes funding for roofing slurry stores and installing drainage systems in specified areas.”

He also advises farmers to explore the funding schemes on offer from water companies across the UK, which are tailored to regional needs and aimed at supporting producers to protect water quality and improve on-farm efficiencies.

“For example, our popular STEPS scheme includes several funding options to help farmers improve slurry storage and management in our crypto priority catchments,” explained Dr Freer.

“This ranges from funding to cover manure stores, which excludes rainwater and reduces storage pressure, to clean and dirty water separation equipment, concreting and precision spreading equipment.”

Dr Freer said all options within the Severn Trent Environmental Protection Scheme (STEPS) come with expert advice and support, to ensure environmental-focused projects are suited to the needs of the individual farm business.

He added: “Our 20-strong team of local agricultural advisers are on-hand to help farmers protect the environment while supporting greater farm productivity.

“We can help guide farmers to any grants they may be eligible for – including options funded by the government and private organisations.”

For this year’s round of STEPS funding, applications are open until 30 November, however works must be completed and funding claimed by December 31, 2024.

Farmers can check eligibility and find contact details for their local agricultural adviser by visiting www.STwater.com/STEPS