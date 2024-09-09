Free Shropshire event lifts the lid on digital technology

Shropshire Growth Hub is hosting its Shropshire Digital Summit at Shrewsbury Town’s Croud Meadow stadium on October 11.

The summit, which is free to attend to any business in the Shropshire Council area, will give delegates the knowledge and tools to remain ahead of the trends and drive their business forward in today's digital landscape.

Topics covered at the event – which runs from 9.15am until 4.15pm and includes a buffet lunch and networking – include creating an effective digital marketing strategy that works, exploring generative AI platforms, cyber security and AI, the future of search and creating social content on your phone for businesses.

Shropshire Growth Hub manager Emma Chapman said: “Digital technology is ever-changing, and for people who are concentrating on running their businesses, keeping on top of these changes can be overwhelming.

"But it’s important for all businesses to make the most of their online presence to maximise the opportunities available. This event will give easily understandable insights into everything from digital marketing strategies to the ethics of AI, as well as the chance to network with other small businesses over lunch.”

Expert speakers include Eddy Webb and Erin Scullion from InSynch Digital Marketing, Hollie Whittles from Purple Frog Systems, Martin Ruston from Aversus and Mike Chinn from Stone’s Throw Media.

Eddy said: “This is a great opportunity for businesses to get up to speed with the latest changes in technology. I am looking forward to sharing my expertise, and I am sure that anyone attending will leave inspired and with practical strategies to implement in their business.”

To book a place at the digital summit – which is funded by UK Government through the United Kingdom Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPP) – visit the event page at https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/events/shropshire-digital-summit/.

If you are based outside the Shropshire Council area, register your interest in attending this event by emailing marchesgrowthhub@shropshire.gov.uk