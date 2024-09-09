Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The auction on Friday follows the sale of Hall Farm, Cruckmeole, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, is being conducted by Halls auctioneers on behalf of brothers Andrew and Roger Bebb.

The farm has been farmed by the Bebb family since 1917, initially rented and then purchased from an estate in 1929.

Andrew and Roger said: “As the time comes for us to disperse the farm machinery, we would like to acknowledge the incredible support we have received from friends, neighbours and local contractors over the years.

“Additionally, we want to thank James and his team at Halls for making the sale of Hall Farm a smooth, straightforward and professional process. Making the tough decision to sell and move on to new pastures was challenging, but the quality of service provided by Halls was invaluable and greatly appreciated."