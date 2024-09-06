Wolverhampton Business Week unveils further additions to programme

Wolverhampton Business Week 2024 takes place from September 23-27 and more free events have been announced.

They are set to provide businesses of all shapes and sizes, including Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs and sole traders with the tools, knowledge and networks needed to thrive.

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, said: “These events are designed to help businesses of all sizes capitalise on the opportunities available in our city and benefit from the experience, knowledge and support of others who are flourishing.

“The annual Business Week programme exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving our local economy forward.

“Wolverhampton's pro-business stance is not just attracting new investment but also fuelling business expansion, creating thousands of jobs, and ensuring the best possible outcomes for our residents and businesses alike.”

The Annual Wolverhampton Business Breakfast takes place on Friday, September 27, which will put ‘economic growth through housing’ in the spotlight.

Prior to that, on Tuesday, September 24, will be an event called Supporting SMEs to Compete for Council Contracts.

Delivered by City of Wolverhampton Council, this will demystify the public sector procurement process and equip local SMEs with strategies to compete for council contracts.

On the same day, there will be an event called All Your Marketing Support In One Place.

It will be an opportunity to get support in SEO, website development, video production, blogs, copywriting, digital marketing and paid ads and is delivered by The Creative Chain.

On Wednesday, September 25, Wolverhampton Wednesday Business Network takes place – an open networking event at City of Wolverhampton College with a tour of the new £8.1m Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre included.

On Thursday, September 26 is a Women Entrepreneurs Masterclass, an opportunity to hear inspiring life stories from successful female entrepreneurs who will share their experiences, challenges they have overcome, and key points on how to build thriving businesses.

And, finally, on Friday, September 27, is Africa Business Forum Wolverhampton, designed to empower businesses and communities to thrive and unlock opportunities in innovation, entrepreneurship, SME growth and investment.

For details of how to register for all the week’s events visit www.investwolverhampton.com/business-week.