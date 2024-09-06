Sky divers raise £3,000 for Shropshire family charity

Marketing consultant Ruth Martin of Martin & Jones Marketing, senior quantity surveyor Zoe Clifton of CQS Solutions, health coach Michelle Le Long of Michelle Le Long Coaching and accountant Helen Columb of Turas Accountants completed the sky dive on Saturday at the Skydive Tilstock centre near Whitchurch.

They were taking on the challenge in aid of Home-Start Telford & Wrekin, which provides home visits and support for families with children aged under five, and raised £2,800.

“It was an amazing experience for all of us," said Ruth. "There was a fantastic team spirit and we are really pleased with the amount we have raised for such a worthwhile charity.

“We are still open for fundraising so if anyone would like to make a donation to show their support that would be really appreciated."

The team can still be sponsored at justgiving.com/team/home-starttw2024.

Sharon Uppal, of Home-Start Telford & Wrekin, turned out with the charity’s strategic lead Caia Bryant-Griffiths, chair of trustees Cathy Landau and other Home-Start colleagues to support the four.

“We were just blown away by their generosity. It was a wonderful day and we were all delighted to see them safely back on the ground,” said Sharon.

She added that anyone wanting to volunteer for Home-Start Telford & Wrekin could sign up for the charity’s latest volunteer course.

The volunteer preparation course will start on September 18 and run one day a week from 9.30am to 2.30pm over six weeks at the Hazel Family Hub, Hadley Learning Community in Waterloo Road, Hadley. The charity also offers an online course for potential volunteers.

Further information on the volunteer course is available by emailing info@homestarttandw.org.uk.