Liquidator ready to divide up charity coffee shop that went bust owing £134,000 during covid

The Friends of the Princess Royal Hospital's coffee shop went under in 2022 when the directors of the company set up to run it pulled the plug after it became unprofitable during the covid pandemic.

The room used by the coffee shop, near reception at Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford has remained vacant since then. The shop provided income for the hospital charity but was not otherwise affected, the liquidator says.

Now Nick West the Telford-based licensed insolvency practitioner, who has been handling the case, is preparing to close the file and hand back a small percentage of what businesses are owed.

"The company’s Statement of Affairs indicated there were 10 creditors whose debts totalled £134,093," Mr West states in a report.