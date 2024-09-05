Oswestry BID extends Street Ranger service

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID Manager, was delighted at the funding award.

“We feel it’s an important recognition of the positive impact the Street Rangers have had in Oswestry,” she said.

“Expanding the service will enable us to deliver a strengthened and much-needed resource into the town.”

The funding application was strongly supported by Inspector Claire Greenaway, an advocate of the Street Rangers service.

She added: “The Street Rangers have been an important addition to Oswestry Town Centre and the public feedback has been very supportive. "With the introduction of the Oswestry Town Centre Team this week, officers are very much looking forward to building on their existing relationship with the Street Rangers which has proven invaluable in keeping the community safe.”

With a focus on reducing anti-social behaviour and crime in the town centre, the Street Rangers work closely with Oswestry BID, West Mercia Police, Oswestry Town Council, Shropshire Council, Valley Security, and other partners, keeping clear lines of communication with businesses and contributing to the pro-active management of the town centre.