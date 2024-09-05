Markden Homes welcomes two new apprentices

Alicia Walchester and Leighton Downings have joined the company which works on projects in Shropshire.

Alicia has embarked on her apprenticeship journey after studying Business Studies at Stoke College.

She brings with her a wealth of work experience, having previously held positions at Alton Towers and other businesses.

Leighton joins from Painsley Catholic School in Cheadle.

Chris Parry, Site Manager at Markden Homes, said: "Alicia is a very professional addition to our team and one who approaches her work with a positive attitude.

"While Alicia is still undecided on her specific career path, I am confident that she will excel in whichever role she chooses.

"Leighton is doing exceptionally well. His enthusiasm and willingness to learn are commendable and I am excited to see his progress in future.

"Markden Homes is honoured to support and nurture the careers of young and aspiring professionals like Alicia and Leighton. Their tenacity and passion for the industry align perfectly with our commitment to developing the next generation of talent in construction."