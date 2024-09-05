Confusion over major wedding venue's future after sister hotel says it is 'transferring bookings'

Last month it was revealed that the Buckatree Hall Hotel near Wellington was up for sale with a guide price of £3.15m.

The hotel is a popular wedding and events venue at the foot of the Wrekin, with 5.45 acres of gardens and woodlands.

But a post on social media from the hotel's sister operation, the Haughton Hall and Hotel Leisure Club in Shifnal, said that it would be 'transferring bookings' from the Wellington venue.

That came after a number of posts on social media saying the Buckatree House Hotel is to close.

A post on the Haughton Hall and Hotel Leisure Club's own Facebook page on Wednesday evening, accompanied by a picture marked 'important', said: "We are currently in the process of transferring all bookings where possible from Buckatree Hall Hotel over to ourselves."

The Shropshire Star has contacted the Buckatree Hall Hotel but no-one was available for comment.

Neither the hotel's social media or its website mention any planned closure.

Meanwhile, psychic medium, Tony McMahon, who was due to host a psychic supper at the venue in October, said that the event had been cancelled due to "pending and unexpected venue closure".

Further developments have seen one of Telford's other major hotels offer help to any people who may have been affected by the situation.

Writing on social media the Hadley Park House Hotel said: "With the devastating news of the Buckatree Hall hotel closing, we wanted to personally reach out to everyone that may have been affected, to see if we can help!

"Today, we have been supporting couples & event organisers with the re-arrangement of the venue and will continue to do so over the upcoming days/weeks."