Telford Centre bosses upbeat heading into the final quarter, buoyed by new openings and future offerings

The rise in footfall is on the back of 188,000 sq ft of leasing activity so far this year, with the centre welcoming a raft of new names including Sostrene Grene, Footlocker, Wingers, Umami and Lovisa, and Rituals and Willow also on the way. The Southern Quarter of the centre is now fully let.

With 14 new long-term leases, 29 lease renewals & extensions completed so far this year and 9 deals still in solicitors hands Glynn Morrow, Centre Manager is confident momentum will be maintained.

He said: “It’s great to see that Telford Centre continues to thrive. Thanks to continued investment, we now have over 170 stores and our success reflects the strength of that offer, convenient location, and its growing appeal across the region with even more brands scheduled to open over the coming months.

"We have been consistently outperforming our major competitors for some time and believe that 2024 will be another stand-out year.”

He added: "It's not just new openings. There is a lot of store investment going on so Primark have just refurbished their store here and banks like HSBC, Barclays are investing in their store. It's good to see people are investing in their current estate."

Further new name stores are set to be announced over the final quarter, Mr Morrow added.

Summer holiday performance, meanwhile, exceeded expectations with the centre welcoming over 1.8m footfall, averaging 3.3 per cent daily growth year on year.

Such performance reflects year to date growth with almost 15m footfall over the past 52 weeks, 3.9 per cent up year on year.