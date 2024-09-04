Fact-finding visit cements Telford College partnership with university

The strategic planning day was organised by the WMG team, a multi-disciplinary department renowned for tackling industrial, environmental and societal challenges through collaborative research with companies of all scales and complexities.

Helen Fellows, director of higher education at Telford College, said: “It was a really useful visit which allowed us to tour their facilities and gain a better understanding of how we can use our shared expertise going forward.

“We are already working closely with WMG at the University of Warwick on a number of projects to support the business community through research, education and collaboration.

“For example, they played a key role in an electrification and sustainability conference held at the college to promote upskilling and reskilling opportunities in renewable technologies.

“This led to the creation of a pilot project to support major local employers such as DENSO Manufacturing and Muller Dairies to identify skills gaps and create new courses for upskilling their staff.”

She added: “Telford College and WMG share a joint focus on supporting disadvantaged areas, creating better opportunities to upskill workers, and build closer working partnerships with employers.

“We hope to build on this success and support our local SMEs to upskill their staff going forward, through the WMG partnership.”

Dr Ben Silverstone, associate professor, head of skills policy and strategy at WMG, University of Warwick, has already visited the Wellington campus to explain to students some of the crucial skill sets they need for their future.

They included the power of independent thought, a growth mindset, a drive to add value, and a constant desire to learn. He said it was also important to be an adaptable team player with a focus on sustainability issues, and a desire to be of benefit to society.

Dr Silverstone urged students to think of their future progression is terms of ‘careers’ rather than ‘jobs’, and advised them to be constantly alive to opportunities which may present themselves in today’s fast-moving business world. “The only constant is change,” he said.