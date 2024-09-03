Anthony Nicholls is appreciative of the past and those who have helped his journey as well as enjoying the present.

Now running Anthony’s of Wellington Butchers and Farm Shop, and with a coffee bar for good measure, business has not been without its obstacles, of course, with Covid, cost-of-living challenges and more.

But, with a great support team, he’s built a popular business and is full of praise for those who have helped along the way, like his mentor, former town butcher Ken Francis.

Anthony of Anthony's of Wellington

And, of course, his parents – Derrick and Josephine – also had a strong influence on his life, an inspiration for Anthony when he started the business. Josephine had always wanted to run a shop but never realised her dream. Anthony ensured Anthony’s of Wellington, in Market Street, was created very much in her name.

There are plenty of nods to Josephine and Derrick. The title of shop’s coffee bar and bistro – Kinch’s – is Josephine’s maiden name.

“I named the shop Kinch’s in her memory,” Anthony says. “And there are pictures of mum and dad, nice black and white photographs, in the coffee shop.

“Mum, who passed away aged 90, always wanted to run a shop, so it’s nice that I have been able to launch the business.”

Anthony opened the shop in 2021, taking over the premises previously home to Jayne’s Fishing Tackle and Gun Shop. He had worked for Ken Francis for 32 years, after his mum had asked the butcher to give Anthony a trial. Ken had rented nearby 9 Market Street from the Market Company since 1979.

“Ken taught me the trade,” recalls Anthony. “He took me to cattle markets and showed me the etiquette involved and was a real mentor. He taught me so much, from butchery to customer service and making good business decisions.

“My own father passed away when I was 19. And so Ken became a father figure to me. He was not just a boss. His patience in teaching me is something I appreciate a great deal. We shared countless hours working together through thick and thin.

“I would have been happy working for Ken for the rest of my life but when he decided to retire, I carried on.”

Inside the store

Anthony’s of Wellington was born and specialises in high-class food and drink. Locally-sourced is a key factor. Anthony works with local breweries – with a large selection of real ale bottles from different breweries in Shropshire – and food businesses in the region.

“We have lots of local products,” he said. “We deal with a lot of retailers, locally, and I try to work with them as directly as possible in order to start relationships. I’m proud of those partnerships.”

The shop, which employs 22 people, sells ‘a myriad of other things’ including barbecues.

Things has not always been easy. It took five months of hard work to renovate 41 Market Street before moving from number 9.

“We started off in the new premises at the tail-end of Covid, when more people were having to, or choosing to, shop locally,” Anthony says. “That did us a favour, overall, and we were busier. Restaurants were closed and everyone was cooking at home so trade increased.

“That has drifted away and back to more pre-Covid levels. We lost Wilko’s here and that had an impact."

Some of the jams on sale

“We saw six or seven per cent of takings go because the day they shut the door, the footfall of every day item shoppers disappeared.

“But B&M’s arrival has led to different faces around so it has increased footfall and hopefully it plugs that gap and we are still busy enough.

“We are forging ahead as best we can. The coffee shop is popular, with full meals at the weekend plus coffee and cake in the week. We have a Wrekin Giant Breakfast among the things we offer.”

For Anthony, while owning an independent business does throw up difficulties, it’s also extremely rewarding.

He’s loved his work since taking on his first job at Aston & Cole, on the Brooklands Estate, Wellington, in 1986, at the age of just 12 – “They (Brian Aston and Larry Cole) looked after me very well and taught me a lot in two years,” he recalls.

Reflecting on the present, he adds: “I am well blessed because my staff are excellent. And the best part for me is making sure my customers get what they want. I love talking to them.

“I’ve been doing this job and serving people in the town for 38 years this September."

The outside of Anthony's of Wellington

“Customers who were youngsters when I started out, now have their own children. Some families span five generations and I have been providing meat and other items for them. And, of course, there was Ken before me and some customers remember Ken’s boss Jim Harper.

“I’m proud to have followed in their footsteps, continuing to serve people in the town and further afield. With my amazing staff, past and present, we are forging a steady, bright future for the High Street here, creating a destination for shoppers and people to enjoy leisure time in the town.”