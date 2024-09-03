The move represents a significant milestone in WR Partners' commitment to growth and excellence.

WR Partners is headquartered in Shropshire with offices across Mid-Wales, Wrexham and Cheshire and a portfolio of over 6,500 clients.

The acquisition of Caerwyn Jones further strengthens WR Partners presence in the region. Staff joining from Caerwyn Jones will ensure continuity for Caerwyn Jones clients and increase the WR Partners team to around 250 employees.

Helen Spencer, Managing Partner at WR Partners said: "WR Partners and Caerwyn Jones share a commitment to client care and delivering personalised service. Our shared values make this partnership a natural fit. Caerwyn Jones clients will now benefit from an expanded range of services available through WR Partners, including comprehensive tax and business advisory support.”