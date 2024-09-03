Reconomy looking at "next phase of growth journey"

The business has launched a new Change and Transformation function which will be focused on three specific areas.

It will look at overseeing the delivery of transformation projects across the organisation and development of an enhanced framework for integrating acquisitions.

It will also look at delivering an operating structure to standardise technologies, platforms and processes across support functions such as finance, technology and HR.

The new Change and Transformation function will act as a central operating model to amalgamate the expertise and capabilities across Reconomy’s brands, enhance collaboration and improve interconnectedness to support the delivery of key growth strategies.

It will create more consistency in change management programmes and help build internal intellectual capital to drive the future direction of the business.

And it will also help maximise the value of the brands by enabling them to combine their deep local knowledge with the resources of the international group.

The new function will be led by James Skeet, Director of Group Change and Transformation, who previously established a high-performing Project Management Office within Reconomy’s Technology function.

He said: “This is an exciting time for our business and I am pleased to lead this function as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues across the group to deliver our key transformation initiatives.”

Reconomy has grown rapidly over the past few years, building out a world-class, tech-enabled, people-powered platform.

The business has already made four acquisitions this year following five highly complementary acquisitions in 2023. It now operates in more than 80 countries, with more than 4,000 colleagues servicing over 10,000 diverse international customers.

Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive at Reconomy, added: “The creation of this function is perfectly timed and is an excellent step in our evolution. As we continue to execute on our ambitious growth plans it is important that we operate as one international team with best-in-class local experts. This new focus will set us up for future success and deliver exceptional services and capabilities at scale. I am absolutely delighted that James will be leading this function as we pursue our vision of creating a waste-free world.”