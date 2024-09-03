Deal is completed for Ludlow care home as sector sees strong demand

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has confirmed the sale of Alexandra House in Ludlow to My Choice Healthcare.

The sale secures the group’s ninth home, with Alexandra House a highly regarded, well-established residential care home that enjoys a ‘Good’ CQC rating.

It is registered for up to 22 elderly residents across 20 bedrooms and comes with planning permission for an additional 12 bedrooms.

The deal follows a confidential sales process with James Buist-Brealey at Christie & Co.

Bethan Evans, CEO at My Choice Healthcare, said: “Alexandra House is our second care home in the Midlands.

"We are looking to build upon its previous successes, continuing to place residents at the centre of our care and support delivery.”

James Buist-Brealey, Senior Business Agent – Care at Christie & Co, added: “It was a pleasure to be part of the sale process of Alexandra House. I wish the best of luck to My Choice Healthcare who I am confident will continue the success of the previous owners. We are continuing to see strong demand within the care sector with the sale of Alexandra House highlighting this also.”