Date revealed for opening of new Telford restaurant – and there's a great prize giveaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And to mark the opening, the restaurant is launching a massive £2,500 giveaway, where one lucky guest will win a voucher to enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired menu over the next 12 months.

The restaurant will officially opens its doors on Tuesday, September 17.

Richard Knight, General Manager at Willow Telford, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Willow to Telford.

"With our unique Mediterranean-inspired menu, stunning interiors and this incredible £2,500 giveaway, our team can’t wait to welcome our new guests and share what makes Willow special.

“This new location promises a fantastic dining experience from day to night and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone during our opening week.”

The winner of the £2,500 giveaway can use the voucher throughout the year on both food and drink from Willow’s expansive menu. To enter, guests are invited to visit the new Willow, pick up an entry card, and scan the QR code to sign up for the newsletter.

The competition runs from opening day until September 24, with the winner announced on Willow’s Instagram on September 25. Terms and conditions apply.

Willow offers an all-day dining concept with a menu inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean coast.

Willow's restaurant at Trentham

This includes breakfast and brunch, as well as evening meals and Sunday lunches. Guests can enjoy dishes packed with fresh ingredients like Grilled Kebabs, Fresh Paella and Signature Mezze plates, all perfectly paired with an extensive Med-infused cocktail menu and curated wine list.

The restaurant is part of certified B Corp business Parogon Group and its growing portfolio of leading hospitality destinations. The Group’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in Willow’s menu, which emphasizes fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients and carefully selected drinks.

Following the launch of Willow’s first restaurant in Trentham, which opened to great success in 2021, the Telford location marks an exciting new chapter for the brand.

The restaurant will take over the space formerly occupied by Flying Elephant, an Asian Fusion restaurant, that closed last year.

To make a reservation at Willow, Telford visit https://willowrestaurants.co.uk/locations/telford/