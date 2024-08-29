Time capsule buried to mark the opening of new care home in Telford

It contains a copy of a newspaper, an Oasis poster from the big cultural news on Tuesday, plans of the building, photos taking during the build and of the day of the event itself at the new Woodside Place Care Home.

"The time capsule is to commemorate the opening of the home and to allow the team and their families to celebrate together," said a spokesperson for the Exemplar Health Care home in Woodside Avenue.

"The home will create jobs for local people in the area and adverts will be live for nurses and health care assistants as the home grows."

Time capsule to be buried at Wooside Place Care Home in Telford - Exemplar Health Care ahead of its official opening..

The home has 33 beds for people living with complex needs, dementia, brain injuries and physical disabilities.

It supports people on their rehabilitation journey from hospital or living in a secure setting to community-based living.