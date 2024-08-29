Brewing joint venture made a loss in 2023

Wolverhampton-based Marston's recently sold its stake in the joint venture to Carlsberg to concentrate on pubs and restaurants.

The brewing joint venture, established in 2020, made a loss of £25.2 million from a £7.1m profit a year earlier.

The loss was despite an increase in turnover from £775.1m to £907.8m.

Marston's has sold its 40 per cent share for £206 million.

The joint venture had its headquarters in Marston's House at Chapel Ash next to the Banks's Brewery, which will be part of Carlsberg Britvic folowing the acquisition of the soft drinks group.

CMBC said the 2023 performance had been solid in a challenging environment.

On its future plans, the company said: "Looking forward to 2024 and beyond, the company will aim to continue to brew a great range of beers and deliver a wide portfolio of drinks products to customers in the UK."